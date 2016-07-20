TOKYO, July 20 Daihatsu Motor Co on
Wednesday said it had filed a notice with Japan's transport
ministry to recall around 800,000 of its mini vehicles over a
problem with a rear door part.
The company said that the rear door stay on its Tanto
compact MPV model produced in 2007-2013 for the Japanese market
was vulnerable to rust, which could cause the outer tube of the
gas stay to corrode and crack.
This could result in the door detaching from the vehicle,
the automaker said, adding that one user had sustained a light
hand injury as a result of the defect.
The Transport Ministry is due to announce the recall on
Thursday. It will follow a recall by Nissan Motor Co in
April of a total of roughly 800,000 vehicles in Japan and the
United States, including the X-Trail and Rogue SUV crossover and
Serena minivan models, over a similar issue.
The U.S. recall notification named Japanese auto parts
supplier Showa Auto Parts Co as the manufacturer of the
defective part.
Earlier this month, Nissan announced an additional customer
notification in Japan for the recall after a ruptured gas stay
injured a vehicle user.
