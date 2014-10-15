TOKYO Oct 15 Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co
Ltd will raise $1 billion by issuing dollar-denominated
subordinated bonds in overseas markets, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
Dai-ichi, the only listed one among Japan's four largest
life insurers, will issue perpetual subordinated bonds in
Europe, the United States and Asia outside Japan, said the
source, who was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.
The source said the subordinated bond issue is not part of
the funding for its $5.7 billion acquisition of Protective Life
Corp of the United States. The person said the issue will
help refinance subordinated loans expected to be redeemed next
year.
(1 US dollar = 107.1700 Japanese yen)
