TOKYO Oct 15 Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd will raise $1 billion by issuing dollar-denominated subordinated bonds in overseas markets, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Dai-ichi, the only listed one among Japan's four largest life insurers, will issue perpetual subordinated bonds in Europe, the United States and Asia outside Japan, said the source, who was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

The source said the subordinated bond issue is not part of the funding for its $5.7 billion acquisition of Protective Life Corp of the United States. The person said the issue will help refinance subordinated loans expected to be redeemed next year. (1 US dollar = 107.1700 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)