By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, June 4 Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co
has agreed to buy U.S. peer Protective Life for
$5.7 billion, the largest acquisition by a Japanese insurer,
displaying its determination to grow overseas to counter weak
prospects at home.
Dai-ichi Life, Japan's second-largest private-sector life
insurer, said it will issue up to 250 billion yen ($2.4 billion)
in new shares to help finance the widely expected purchase of
Protective Life. The Japanese insurer will
retain existing management at the Birmingham, Alabama-based
target, which booked premiums and policy fees of $2.98 billion
and net income of $393 million in 2013.
Faced with weak growth prospects at home amid Japan's ageing
population, Dai-ichi Life and other Japanese insurers have been
buying assets in more dynamic markets from the United States to
Southeast Asia. While the U.S. insurance market is the world's
biggest, demand for insurance policies in Southeast Asia is
expected to rise among the region's emerging middle class.
Under terms of the deal, Dai-ichi Life will pay $70 per
share to buy 100 percent of Protective Life, a 35 percent
premium to Protective's average share price in the past month.
The Japanese company said it expects the deal to close sometime
between December 2014 and January 2015, pending approval by the
target's shareholders and regulators.
Ranked 36th among U.S. insurers by premium income,
Protective Life will provide Dai-ichi Life with a growth
platform in North America, the Japanese company said in a
statement.
Dai-ichi Life has a precedent for deals in overseas markets
boosting its performance. It bought out Tower Australia Group
Ltd for $1.2 billion in 2010, and thanks to strong growth at the
Australian unit, Dai-ichi Life was the only major life insurer
to book an increase in premium revenues for the year ended in
March 2014.
In a deal more typical of the investments made by Japanese
insurers in Southeast Asia, last month Japan's largest
private-sector life insurer, Nippon Life Insurance Co
, agreed to buy 20 percent of Indonesia's Sequis Life
for 4.87 trillion rupiah ($413 million).
Dai-ichi Life said it will issue new shares to raise up to
250 billion yen to help finance the acquisition, but has enough
funds on hand to cover the rest.
According to its shelf registration, it may issue new shares
any time during a one-year window opening on June 12. The
company said Goldman Sachs and Nomura will be main underwriters.
Goldman Sachs is financial advisor to Dai-ichi Life and
Baker & McKenzie and Willkie, Farr & Gallagher are acting as
legal advisors. Morgan Stanley is serving as financial advisor
to Protective Life and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP is serving as
legal advisor, the companies said in the statements.
Dai-ichi Life shares ended up 3.6 percent at 1,499 yen on
Wednesday, outperforming a 0.2 percent gain in the benchmark
Nikkei average.
($1 = 102.4300 Japanese Yen)
($1 = 11784.0000 Rupiahs)
(Additonal reporting by Emi Emoto and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by
Chris Gallagher and Kenneth Maxwell)