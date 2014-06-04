TOKYO, June 4 Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Co
will buy U.S. peer Protective Life for $5.708
billion (582.2 billion yen), funding part of that by issuing up
to 250 billion yen ($2.4 billion) in new shares, according to a
regulatory filing made on Wednesday.
The move was widely expected after media reports of the
impending deal earlier this week. A source told Reuters on
Monday that Dai-ichi Life was in advanced to talks to buy
Protective Life for more than $5 billion and that it would
finance part of that by raising money externally, including
through the issuance of new shares.
($1 = 102.4300 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Emi Emoto and Taiga Uranaka; Writing by Chang-Ran
Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)