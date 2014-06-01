(Repeats to additional subscribers, with no change to text)
TOKYO, June 2 Japan's Dai-ichi Life Co
is in advanced talks to buy Protective Life Corp of the
United States, a source with direct knowledge of the matter
said, in what would be the biggest acquisition by a Japanese
insurer.
Protective Life has a market capitalisation of $4 billion.
Nikkei business daily, which first reported the talks, said a
deal would likely top 500 billion yen ($4.9 billion).
Dai-ichi Life, Japan's second-largest private-sector life
insurer by premium revenue, has been actively buying overseas
assets. Its senior executives have said it has been looking for
acquisition opportunities in the United States.
A Dai-ichi Life spokesman declined to comment.
($1 = 101.7450 Japanese Yen)
