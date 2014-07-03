BRIEF-HP declares a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.
TOKYO, July 3 Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd will issue up to 275.9 billion yen ($2.7 billion) in new shares to help fund its planned acquisition of U.S. peer Protective Life, according to a regulatory filing with the finance ministry.
The issuance plan was widely expected after Dai-ichi Life last month filed a shelf registration to issue new shares.
Dai-ichi Life has said it expects to complete the $5.7 billion acquisition of Protective Life by January pending shareholder and regulatory approval. ($1 = 101.8900 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
SYDNEY, Jan 24 DUET Group shares have fallen by 5.5 percent over the last week amid growing market concerns the Australian government will block or impose restrictive conditions on Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings' (CKI) $5.5 billion takeover offer for the utilities group.
Jan 24 Australian shares rose on Tuesday, lifted by materials, as a weaker U.S. dollar boosted copper and gold prices.