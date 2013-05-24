* Dai-ichi Life to pay around $300 mln for 40 pct stake -
source
* Dai-ichi Life plans to spend almost $3 bln on M&A deals in
next two yrs
* Japanese life insurers pushing overseas to counter dim
domestic prospects
(Adds Asia insurance market and M&A data, industry multiples,
other Indonesia deals)
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, May 24 Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co
Ltd has agreed to buy a 40 percent stake in Panin Life
from the parent of the Indonesian insurer for around 30 billion
yen ($295 million), a source with direct knowledge of the matter
said.
The stake acquisition by one of Japan's top four life
insurers is the latest in a string of deals by increasingly
acquisitive Japanese firms. Dai-ichi said this month it plans to
spend 300 billion yen on M&A deals in the next two years.
Pressure to break into new markets has been especially heavy
on Dai-ichi Life, the only listed company among Japan's big four
life insurers, after failing in its bid for ING Groep NV's
insurance operations in Southeast Asia last year.
The Panin Life deal between Dai-ichi and PT Panin Financial
Tbk will take several more days before it is
finalised, said the source, who declined to be identified
because the talks are confidential.
A Dai-ichi Life spokesman declined to comment.
Dai-ichi is also among the companies that placed a bid for a
controlling stake in the life insurance unit of Malaysian lender
AMMB Holdings Bhd, another source with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters earlier this month.
Dai-ichi already operates in Thailand and Vietnam.
The rapid economic growth and rising personal incomes in
Southeast Asia have drawn Japanese insurers whose dim domestic
prospects have pushed them to look overseas.
Just 5.8 percent of Asia's population is insured compared
with 8.1 percent in the United States, and that is set to drive
insurance premium sales in emerging Asia at nearly three times
the growth in industrialised nations, Swiss Re says.
Insurance deals in Asia rose to a record $30.5 billion last
year, according to S&P Capital IQ, and there is at least another
$5 billion worth of deals in the pipeline.
Asian insurers trade at a median price-to-book (P/B) ratio
of 1.73, according to Thomson Reuters data, nearly double their
peers in the United States and Europe. Buyers have been willing
to overlook the relatively expensive insurance stocks for the
promise of fast growth.
Japan's MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc paid a
whopping 9.3 P/B multiple for a 50 percent stake in the
insurance unit of Indonesian conglomerate PT Asuransi Jiwa
Sinarmas.
In another Indonesia insurance deal brewing, PT Bank Negara
Indonesia Persero Tbk PT (BNI) has said it plans to
sell a stake in its life insurance unit.
($1 = 101.4350 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Clare Baldwin and Michael Flaherty in
HONG KONG; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro, Daniel Magnowski and
Ryan Woo)