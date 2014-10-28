Oct 28 U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff
reviewers recommended approval of a 60 mg dose of Daiichi Sankyo
Co's blood thinner for certain atrial fibrillation
patients, but suggested limiting its use in those with abnormal
kidney function.
The drug, edoxaban, is a once-daily anticoagulant that
inhibits Factor Xa, a protein playing a central role in
blood-clotting.
Edoxaban is being considered for use in some patients with
atrial fibrillation, characterized by a rapid and irregular
heartbeat that can cause strokes.
"Although the ... overall findings support effectiveness,
efficacy outcomes by baseline renal function have potential
implications for approval or labeling," the reviewers said.
The report comes two days ahead of a meeting of independent
experts to discuss the drug and recommend if it should be
approved.
While the FDA is not obligated to follow the recommendations
of its advisory panels, it typically does so.
Although edoxaban is as effective as the widely used
anticoagulant warfarin, two other currently approved drugs in
the same class are more effective than warfarin, the agency
staff noted. (1.usa.gov/1wHOZW8)
"It's obvious to question whether edoxaban could be inferior
to other approved therapies and whether this constitutes a
reason not to approve," the reviewers said.
