(Adds detail, background)
Oct 28 U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff
reviewers recommended approval of a 60 mg dose of Daiichi Sankyo
Co's blood thinner for some atrial fibrillation
patients, but suggested limiting its use to those with abnormal
kidney function.
The drug, edoxaban, is a once-daily anticoagulant that
inhibits Factor Xa, a protein that plays a central role in
blood-clotting.
Edoxaban is being considered for use in some patients with
atrial fibrillation, characterized by a rapid and irregular
heartbeat that can cause strokes.
While the 60 mg dose of the drug was markedly superior to
widely-used anticoagulant warfarin in mildly renally impaired
patients, it was almost significantly worse in patients with
normal renal function, the reviewers said.
"Although the ... overall findings support effectiveness,
efficacy outcomes by baseline renal function have potential
implications for approval or labeling."
The report comes two days ahead of a meeting of independent
experts to discuss the drug and recommend whether it should be
approved.
While the FDA is not obligated to follow the recommendations
of its advisory panels, it typically does so.
Although edoxaban is as effective as warfarin, two other
currently approved drugs are more effective than warfarin,
agency staff noted. (1.usa.gov/1wHOZW8)
"It's obvious to question whether edoxaban could be inferior
to other approved therapies and whether this constitutes a
reason not to approve."
Data from a late-stage trial of edoxaban released a year ago
also showed it was safer than warfarin in preventing strokes and
certain blood clots, and associated with less major bleeding,
the biggest risk with blood thinners. (reut.rs/1FSHM8z)
Warfarin, which has been on the market for over half a
century, is effective in preventing strokes but its use
necessitates blood level monitoring, dose adjustments and
dietary restrictions.
If approved, edoxaban, will compete with other drugs in its
class, including Xarelto, sold by Bayer AG and Johnson & Johnson
; and Eliquis, sold by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
and Pfizer Inc.
It will also compete with Pradaxa, made by privately held
Boehringer Ingelheim.
While Edoxaban and Xarelto are once-daily pills, Eliquis and
Pradaxa are taken twice a day.
Savaysa, which is the proposed brand name for edoxaban in
the United States, is also undergoing regulatory review for the
treatment of venous thromboembolism (VTE).
Launched as Lixiana since 2011 in Japan, it is used in the
prevention of VTE after major orthopaedic surgery.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore and Toni Clarke in
Washington; Editing by Simon Jennings)