Oct 30 A panel of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted 9-1 in favor of approving Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo Co's blood clot and stroke preventer for use in some patients with atrial fibrillation.

The drug, edoxaban, is a once-daily anticoagulant that inhibits Factor Xa, a protein that plays a central role in blood-clotting.

While the FDA is not obligated to follow the recommendations of its advisory panels, it typically does so.

Atrial fibrillation, characterized by a rapid and irregular heartbeat, makes patients susceptible to stroke. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)