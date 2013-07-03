July 3 U.S. health regulators warned on
Wednesday that Daiichi Sankyo Inc's blood pressure
drugs Benicar, Benicar HCT, Azor and Tribenzor can cause severe,
chronic diarrhea and substantial weight loss, sometimes
requiring hospitalization.
The Food and Drug Administration said the intestinal
problems, known as sprue-like enteropathy, can develop months to
years after starting on the drug, which is known generically as
olmesartan medoxomil.
The drug is one of a class of drugs known as angiotensin II
receptor blockers, or ARBs. The agency said sprue-like
enteropathy has not been detected with other ARB drugs.