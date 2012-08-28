Aug 29 Japan's Daikin Industries Ltd, the world's second-largest maker of air conditioners, is to buy privately held U.S. rival Goodman Global Inc for about 300 billion yen ($3.82 billion), the Nikkei reported.

Daikin will buy nearly all outstanding shares in Goodman from private equity firm Hellman & Friedman LLC, the business daily said.

The deal, which is expected to be announced on Wednesday, will be financed primarily through low-interest loans from parties including the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, the Nikkei said.

Daikin is also expected to use cash on hand and proceeds from bond issuance, the paper reported.

Goodman sells its products under the Goodman and Amana brands.

San Francisco-based private equity firm Hellman & Friedman in late 2010 put Goodman on the auction block and contacted a number of potential bidders, in what was viewed at the time as a $4 billion deal.

Daikin, which rivals United Technologies Corp's air conditioning unit Carrier, postponed discussions with the PE firm following the devastating March 11 earthquake and tsunami in Japan.