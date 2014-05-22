LONDON May 22 British property website Zoopla plans to list a portion of its shares to tap into the strong sentiment around the country's property sector, its majority owner Daily Mail & General Trust said.

The float of the country's second largest property website after Rightmove follows the recent listings of online groups AO World and Just Eat, and the stock market float last year of property agent Foxtons.

Zoopla said on Thursday the offer would comprise the sale of secondary shares only. It will have a free float of at least 25 percent.

The publisher of Britain's Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday, which owns 52.6 percent of Zoopla, announced the market listing as it posted half-year results in line with forecasts. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)