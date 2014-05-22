LONDON May 22 British property website Zoopla
plans to list a portion of its shares to tap into the strong
sentiment around the country's property sector, its majority
owner Daily Mail & General Trust said.
The float of the country's second largest property website
after Rightmove follows the recent listings of online
groups AO World and Just Eat, and the stock market float last
year of property agent Foxtons.
Zoopla said on Thursday the offer would comprise the sale of
secondary shares only. It will have a free float of at least 25
percent.
The publisher of Britain's Daily Mail and The Mail on
Sunday, which owns 52.6 percent of Zoopla, announced the market
listing as it posted half-year results in line with forecasts.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)