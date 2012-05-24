LONDON May 24 British newspaper group Daily
Mail & General Trust said it expected to improve in
the second half of the year after cover price rises and higher
digital revenues partly offset falling print advertising income
in the first half.
The group, which prints the Daily Mail and a string of
regional titles, posted first half revenue down 2 percent and
profit before tax down 14 percent which it attributed to a
string of one off items which hit the results on a reported
basis.
The group said however that it would keep its outlook
unchanged due to higher circulation revenues from a cover price
increase and a strong performance from its business publishing
division (B2B).
"We have delivered a solid underlying performance in the
first half reflecting the strength of our B2B companies and the
resilience of our national consumer titles," Chief Executive
Martin Morgan said.
"The continued growth of our B2B companies and more positive
momentum expected within our consumer operations in the second
half of the year means that we expect to achieve growth in
earnings for the full financial year."
Trinity Mirror, publisher of the Mirror newspapers
and a host of regional titles, said earlier this month that it
had been hit by the launch of Rupert Murdoch's Sun on Sunday,
which hit the circulation of its national titles in March and
April, compounding the advertising slump.