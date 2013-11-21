LONDON Nov 21 Britain's Daily Mail & General
Trust said it had made a solid start to its new
financial year after reporting a 10 percent rise in full-year
profit, helped by robust growth in its consumer and
business-to-business trade divisions.
The group, which publishes The Mail on Sunday and the
morning freesheet Metro, on Thursday reported a pretax profit of
282 million pounds ($455.99 million) for the year to the end of
September, ahead of the average 270.5 million pounds forecast,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Revenue rose 2 percent to 1.8 billion pounds, despite the
sale of Northcliffe Media earlier this year. Its operating
margin rose 2 percentage points to 17 percent during the year.
The company said revenue for its combined newspapers and
MailOnline website businesses fell 2 percent to 603 million
pounds during the year due to an 8 percent drop in print
advertising revenue and a 3 percent fall in circulation revenue.
Daily Mail, which also runs events, has been helped in
recent years by the solid performance of the trade division and
the resilience of its national unit in the face of volatile
advertising revenues.
Underlying advertising revenues in the first seven weeks of
the new financial year were up 1 percent on last year, it said,
with growing digital advertising revenues more than offsetting
the decline in print advertising revenues.
"We have entered the new financial year with our businesses
performing well ... and first quarter consumer trading to date
has been satisfactory," the company said in a statement.
The firm raised the full year dividend by 7 percent to 19.2
pence from 18 pence a year ago.
Numis analyst Gareth Davies said the company had "good
momentum going into 2014".