LONDON Nov 21 Britain's Daily Mail & General Trust said it had made a solid start to its new financial year after reporting a 10 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by robust growth in its consumer and business-to-business trade divisions.

The group, which publishes The Mail on Sunday and the morning freesheet Metro, on Thursday reported a pretax profit of 282 million pounds ($455.99 million) for the year to the end of September, ahead of the average 270.5 million pounds forecast, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue rose 2 percent to 1.8 billion pounds, despite the sale of Northcliffe Media earlier this year. Its operating margin rose 2 percentage points to 17 percent during the year.

The company said revenue for its combined newspapers and MailOnline website businesses fell 2 percent to 603 million pounds during the year due to an 8 percent drop in print advertising revenue and a 3 percent fall in circulation revenue.

Daily Mail, which also runs events, has been helped in recent years by the solid performance of the trade division and the resilience of its national unit in the face of volatile advertising revenues.

Underlying advertising revenues in the first seven weeks of the new financial year were up 1 percent on last year, it said, with growing digital advertising revenues more than offsetting the decline in print advertising revenues.

"We have entered the new financial year with our businesses performing well ... and first quarter consumer trading to date has been satisfactory," the company said in a statement.

The firm raised the full year dividend by 7 percent to 19.2 pence from 18 pence a year ago.

Numis analyst Gareth Davies said the company had "good momentum going into 2014".