Aug 14 The Rothermere trust that controls the
publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper will make an offer this
week for the 11 percent of its voting shares it does not already
own, Sky News reported.
Sky News said a family trust led by Jonathan Harmsworth, the
Viscount Rothermere, would offer 112.5 non-voting shares for
every 100 voting shares in the company and that an announcement
could come as soon as Wednesday.
Rothermere, also the chairman of publisher Daily Mail and
General Trust (DMGT), agreed to buy voting shares from
his uncle last month, raising his stake to 89.2 percent from
59.9 percent.
DMGT could not be immediately reached for comment outside of
regular business hours.
Rothermere's trust was being advised by Rothschild, while
the independent directors of the Daily Mail publisher were being
advised by Lazard, Sky News said.
DMGT also publishes the Mail on Sunday and Metro, a free
daily newspaper.