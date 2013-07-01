(Adds detail, background)
LONDON, July 1 Jonathan Harmsworth, the Viscount
Rothermere, who owns a controlling stake in the trust that runs
the British mid-market tabloid newspaper the Daily Mail, has
made an approach to buy out the rest of the voting shares.
He has agreed to acquire voting shares from his uncle to
raise his stake to 89.2 percent from 59.9 percent, the Daily
Mail and General Trust (DMGT) said on Monday.
Rothermere, the firm's chairman, also plans to acquire the
remaining voting shares owned by his family by exchanging them
for non-voting shares.
The non-voting shares in the DMGT, which are
listed on the London stock exchange, are not directly affected
by the deal and were trading up 0.5 percent at 773 pence in
opening trade on Monday.
The Daily Mail newspaper was set up by Rothermere's
ancestors in 1896 and now forms part of the DMGT's consumer
business, alongside the Mail on Sunday and Metro, the free daily
newspaper. The DMGT also has a business-to-business media unit
group, including Euromoney.
