LONDON Feb 5 Britain's Daily Mail & General Trust reported on Wednesday revenue of 472 million pounds ($769 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, a 6 percent year-on-year increase.

The publisher of The Daily Mail newspaper said it also recorded strong underlyingž growth of 10 percent in its business to business operations.

The company, which also publishes the Mail on Sunday and Metro freesheet, said its outlook remained unchanged for the year.