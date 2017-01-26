(Adds analyst quotes, detail)
LONDON Jan 26 The owner of the Daily Mail
newspaper cut the revenue outlook for its sizeable information
division on Thursday, sending its shares down as much as 8
percent.
It was also hit by concerns over its advertising revenues,
which analysts said showed weakness heading into the end of
2016.
Daily Mail and General Trust, known for its
flagship newspaper and Daily Mail website, also started the
process of selling down its stake in financial publisher
Euromoney to slim down its sprawling range of
businesses.
The group reduced its revenue forecast for its information
business to mid-single digit growth, from a previous forecast of
high-single digit growth.
The information business in the first quarter was adversely
affected by reduced levels of activity in the UK market of its
European property segment.
This business provides information and analysis for the
property, education and energy sectors, and accounts for around
a quarter of the group's revenues.
The company also said its overall profit outlook for the
year was unchanged and that it was otherwise trading in line
with its expectations.
First-quarter revenue was 520 million pounds ($657 million),
in line with last year on an underlying basis.
House broker Credit Suisse highlighted other areas of
weakness in the trading update.
"Organic growth in (the first quarter) was weaker than
expected at Euromoney, dmg media and dmg information," the
Credit Suisse analysts said in a note, keeping a "neutral"
rating on the stock.
The Swiss bank said dmg media, which includes its stable of
newspapers and remains the group's biggest business by revenue,
appeared to have had a very weak December for advertising, after
a strong start to the quarter.
After growth of 1 percent in the first eight weeks, the
overall figure of a 4 percent fall for the quarter implied a
drop of 11 percent in December, the Credit Suisse analysts said,
partly due to timing effects around Christmas.
Underlying print advertising in the quarter fell 11 percent,
further evidence of the trend of declining ad revenues for
British newspaper publishers.
Daily Mail and General Trust reduced its stake in Euromoney,
a separate business information company, from around 67 percent
to around 49 percent.
Analysts at Jefferies said this was "a key first step,
arguably, in the evolution of the group."
"(It's) perhaps not our preferred approach, but it certainly
delivers greater financial flexibility for DMGT going forward,"
Jefferies' analysts said in a note.
Euromoney said separately it was trading was in-line with
the board's expectations, though underlying revenues fell by 5
percent.
($1 = 0.7914 pounds)
