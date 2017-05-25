* DMGT shares fall as much as 10 pct to 676 pence
* H1 oper profit falls 11 pct to 100 mln stg
* Sees lower FY revenue growth in information, events units
* Rate of decline in print advertising eased slightly in H1
(Adds details, share movement, analyst comments)
By Kate Holton and Noor Zainab Hussain
LONDON, May 25 Daily Mail and General Trust
warned on Thursday that underlying revenue in its
information business would be lower than previously forecast and
posted a fall in first half profit, sending its shares down 10
percent.
The owner of the Daily Mail newspaper reported an 11 percent
fall in operating profit to 100 million pounds ($129 million) in
the six months to the end of March, due to pressures in the
information business and planned investment costs.
DMGT said the information division, which owns the media
businesses that serve the traditionally more stable property,
education and energy sectors, was expected to produce a
full-year underlying revenue growth rate in the low-single
digits, compared with a previous forecast of mid-single digits.
The British company reiterated its 12-month targets but said
challenging market conditions facing portfolio companies
Hobsons' Admissions and Genscape's Locus Energy are expected to
persist, hurting revenue at its information business.
The information division had revenue of 259 million pounds
in the first half of the year, while the group overall reported
a 1 percent underlying rise in revenue to 890 million pounds.
Daily Mail cut the revenue outlook for its information unit
in January, saying it was hit in the first quarter by lower
activity in the UK market of its European property segment.
Property investors reined in spending after Britain's vote
to leave the European Union on concerns that the market would be
hit by companies moving some jobs to the EU or taking up less
space against an uncertain domestic environment.
Commodity firms are also cautious on spending as the
industry recovers from a multi-year commodity price slump.
DMGT also said underlying revenue growth rate at its events
business is now expected to be in the mid-single digits, but
would still be in line with market expectations.
"The scaling back of top-line FY guidance for DMG
information and DMG events is likely to be taken negatively and
raise questions about operational performance," Liberum analysts
wrote in a note.
The brokerage has a "buy" rating on the stock.
However, Daily Mail's rate of decline in print advertising
eased slightly in the first half while online ad sales surged,
helping the group to maintain targets. Print advertising fell by
8 percent, easing from a 12 percent fall in 2016.
Analysts at Panmure Gordon, who rate the stock a "hold,"
said the company's portfolio has gone from "firing on all
cylinders" three years ago, to a "mixed bag" over the last 18
months, to "nearly everything's struggling".
($1 = 0.7702 pounds)
(Editing by Jane Merriman and Alexander Smith)