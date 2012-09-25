LONDON, Sept 25 Britain's Daily Mail and General Trust said good growth in its business-to-business division and a resilient performance from its national newspapers were keeping it on track to meet market expectations.

Chief Executive Martin Morgan said the group had delivered a solid revenue performance, driven by strength in its B2B operations.

"The consumer business delivered a resilient performance and also benefited from incremental revenue from the Olympics," he said on Tuesday.

The publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday said underlying revenue rose 3 percent rise in the 11 months to end-August, entirely due to an 8 percent increase at its business publishing, information and events unit.

Underlying revenue at its consumer division, which includes both its national and local titles, was flat, it said.

Circulation revenue at its national titles rose 4 percent after it raised prices and gained market share, it said, more than offsetting a 1 percent drop in underlying advertising revenue.

But the picture was bleaker at its local titles, where underlying advertising revenue fell 8 percent in what it said was a difficult market.

The company said it expected the outcome for the year to end-September to be in line with market expectations, which for pretax profit stand between 240 million pounds and 257 million pounds ($389-$416 million), according to a company compiled poll.