LONDON, Sept 25 Britain's Daily Mail and General
Trust said good growth in its business-to-business
division and a resilient performance from its national
newspapers were keeping it on track to meet market expectations.
Chief Executive Martin Morgan said the group had delivered a
solid revenue performance, driven by strength in its B2B
operations.
"The consumer business delivered a resilient performance and
also benefited from incremental revenue from the Olympics," he
said on Tuesday.
The publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday said
underlying revenue rose 3 percent rise in the 11 months to
end-August, entirely due to an 8 percent increase at its
business publishing, information and events unit.
Underlying revenue at its consumer division, which includes
both its national and local titles, was flat, it said.
Circulation revenue at its national titles rose 4 percent
after it raised prices and gained market share, it said, more
than offsetting a 1 percent drop in underlying advertising
revenue.
But the picture was bleaker at its local titles, where
underlying advertising revenue fell 8 percent in what it said
was a difficult market.
The company said it expected the outcome for the year to
end-September to be in line with market expectations, which for
pretax profit stand between 240 million pounds and 257 million
pounds ($389-$416 million), according to a company compiled
poll.