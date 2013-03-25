LONDON, March 25 British newspaper group Daily
Mail said digital advertising revenue at its
MailOnline site grew 59 percent in the five months to
end-February, offsetting a 8 percent decline in advertising at
its print titles.
MailOnline attracted 111 million unique browsers in
February, the group said on Monday, 22 percent up on a year ago.
The site was expected to generate revenue of about 3.4 million
pounds ($5.2 million) in March, and full-year revenue of about
45 million pounds.
The company, which publishes the Daily Mail and Mail on
Sunday tabloids, said underlying revenue for the five-month
period grew 2 percent, helped by a solid performance from its
business-to-business operations.
Revenue at its newspaper and website unit fell 2 percent as
a 6 percent drop in circulation revenue was only partly offset
by 1 percent growth in advertising, it said.