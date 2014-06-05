(Adds details)

LONDON, June 5 Zoopla Property Group IPO-ZPGL.L, the property website majority owned by Daily Mail And General Trust, said its shares would be priced at 200 to 250 pence in an initial public offer that will value the group at 940 million pounds ($1.57 billion).

The main shareholders, which also include Countrywide and LSL Property Services, are selling between 31 percent and 50 percent of their aggregate holdings. No new shares will be issued.

The flotation of the country's second-largest property website follows recent listings by online groups AO World and Just Eat and property agent Foxtons last year.

The shares will be sold to institutional investors and the estate agents who pay to list properties on its websites, Zoopla said on Thursday.

Zoopla, which was launched in 2008, draws more than 40 million visits a month to its websites and mobile applications, compared with about 80 million visits for its larger rival Rightmove.

The company, which is 52.6 percent held by the Daily Mail owner, makes 86 percent of its revenue from the subscription fees paid by estate agents to list their properties, with the rest coming from advertising and the sale of research data.

Final pricing of the shares and conditional trading is expected to commence on June 19. ($1 = 0.5969 British Pounds) (Reporting by Li-Mei Hoang, Editing by Paul Sandle)