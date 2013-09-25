BRIEF-Echo Marketing receives patent
* Says it received patent on April 12, for system and method for bidding automatically based on bidding related history data in keyword advertisement, and bidding management server
Sept 25 Daily Mail and General Trust PLC : * Solid group revenue performance, up 2% underlying * Full year guidance unchanged and in line with market expectations * 11 months to August 2013 underlying group revenue +2% * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Says it completed issuance of 5th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 5.1 billion won