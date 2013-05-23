BRIEF-Signality System Engineering to issue 30 mln new shares via private placement
* Says it will issue 30 million new share at T$6.51 per share through private placement
LONDON May 23 Daily Mail and General Trust PLC : * Underlying revenue up 2%; underlying operating profit up 7% * Adjusted profit before tax of £137M, up 30% * Dividend increased by 5% - outlook for the full year unchanged
* Says it planed to merge with a wholly owned subsidiary, FDK ENERGY CO., LTD.