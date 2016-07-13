FRANKFURT, July 13 Daimler, the
world's largest truck manufacturer, will use three-dimensional
printing (3D) to make spare parts made from plastics as digital
manufacturing reshapes the vehicle supply chain.
Rather than shipping vehicle parts across the globe from
Germany, Daimler can now send a digital blueprint of a spare
part to a printer which can convert special inks into hardened
plastics without the need for stocking or shipping the part.
As of September, Mercedes-Benz Trucks will use 3D printing
processes for plastic spare parts including spring caps, air and
cable ducts, clamps, mountings and control elements, Daimler
said on Wednesday.
Daimler has more than 100,000 printed prototype parts, and
will be expanding production using 3D printing methods, the
company said.
The "printed" spare parts are created with 3D printers based
on the Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) printing process and
ordered using the special spare part number, even for parts on
models which are several decades old.
Without having to manufacture tools for each part, the 3D
printing process can secure supply even for model series which
are no longer produced, or for parts which are produced only in
very low quantities every year.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by Louise Heavens)