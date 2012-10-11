FRANKFURT Oct 11 Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth
fund Aabar sold the remainder of its 3.07 percent stake in
Daimler on Oct. 5, the German automotive group said
in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
"We continue to be very pleased with our current shareholder
structure," a spokesman for Daimler said, pointing for example
to the recebt increase in Kuwait's stake to 7.6 percent from a
previous 6.9 percent.
While Aabar no longer owns any shares in Daimler, the
regulatory filing said it still owns cash-settled call options
equivalent to 12.75 percent of Daimler's shares.
(Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)