FRANKFURT Oct 11 Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Aabar sold the remainder of its 3.07 percent stake in Daimler on Oct. 5, the German automotive group said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

"We continue to be very pleased with our current shareholder structure," a spokesman for Daimler said, pointing for example to the recebt increase in Kuwait's stake to 7.6 percent from a previous 6.9 percent.

While Aabar no longer owns any shares in Daimler, the regulatory filing said it still owns cash-settled call options equivalent to 12.75 percent of Daimler's shares.

(Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)