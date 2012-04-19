FRANKFURT, April 19 Abu Dhabi is to exit its
investment in German carmaker Daimler, a German
magazine reported on Thursday.
The Gulf state's investment fund Aabar is currently
discussing ways of disposing of its remaining stake after having
cut its holding to 3 percent from 9 percent, manager magazin
reported, citing company sources.
Oil-rich Abu Dhabi, which accounts for more than half of the
UAE's economy, is reviewing its overseas investment portfolio as
part of measures to instill more discipline in dealmaking among
its investment firms.
Daimler was not immediately available for comment.
The Daimler website shows Aabar controls 9.04 percent of
Daimler, comprising a direct 3.1 percent stake plus shares over
which it has a right to redelivery.
Shares in Daimler were down 0.9 percent at 41.64 euros at
0938 GMT.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan)