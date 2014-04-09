* Daimler CEO addresses shareholders at AGM
BERLIN, April 9 Daimler Chief
Executive Dieter Zetsche said the German car and truck maker
would continue to cut costs as its premium brand Mercedes-Benz
seeks to narrow the profitability gap with rivals.
The Stuttgart-based carmaker has fallen behind peers since
it emerged from a messy divorce from Chrysler in 2007. Mercedes
has been overtaken by both Audi and BMW in
both sales and profits.
"Our efficiency measures are having an impact across all
divisions and we will structurally safeguard and expand these
measures," Zetsche told shareholders at the company's annual
general meeting on Wednesday.
The Mercedes-Benz Cars unit's earnings before interest and
tax (EBIT) were 6.2 percent of sales in 2013, lagging Audi's
10.1 percent and BMW's automotive margin of 9.4 percent.
Stuttgart-based Daimler has already been targeting 4 billion
euros ($5.5 billion) in cost cuts. By the end of 2014, it aims
for annual savings of 2 billion euros at Mercedes-Benz Cars and
1.6 billion euros of cost cuts and revenue gains at Daimler
Trucks.
The company relaunched its A-Class compact late in 2012,
unveiled a new S-Class flagship limousine in July 2013 and
launched a new C-Class in March.
As a result, first-quarter sales at Mercedes-Benz rose 15
percent.
In February, Daimler said it expected group earnings before
interest and tax to increase "significantly" in 2014 from the
7.9 billion euros it reported for last year.
