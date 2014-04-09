* No decision on succession imminent, chairman says
BERLIN, April 9 Daimler boss Dieter
Zetsche is poised to have his contract extended beyond 2016,
senior executives said on Wednesday, in a move that would
sideline a generation of potential successors including trucks
boss Wolfgang Bernhard.
Succession will not be formally decided before early 2016,
after the company only last year extended the 60-year-old
Zetsche's contract by three years.
But Daimler's current product momentum, improving profits
and the recent departure of Mercedes-Benz production chief
Andreas Renschler work in favour of "keeping some continuity", a
person familiar with the supervisory board's thinking said on
Wednesday.
The supervisory board, a 20-member board of directors,
formally appoints management board members.
"We don't have to make a formal decision until closer to the
time. This past year in particular has shown how much can change
in 12 months," the person said, adding that the current momentum
was working in favour of extending Zetsche's contract.
Last year the supervisory board extended Zetsche's contract
by only three years, instead of an expected five, and forced a
reshuffle of senior managers, forcing Bernhard out of his role
as head of production at Mercedes-Benz Cars.
Daimler acknowledged it was deliberating possible scenarios
for succession, but said that no decision was imminent.
"The supervisory board is preoccupying itself intensively
with the issue of succession," chairman Manfred Bischoff told
shareholders gathered at the annual general meeting in Berlin on
Wednesday.
"It is not an urgent topic. Of course this has to be planned
in advance, but this is not something for public discussion,"
Bischoff said.
The remark was interpreted by senior Daimler executives as
underlining the scenario that Zetsche's contract would likely be
extended, another senior Daimler executive, who declined to be
named, said.
Daimler's powerful labour representatives, who control half
of the seats on the 20-member supervisory board, have demanded
that the list of potential succession candidates be extended
beyond Bernhard and Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber, the
person familiar with the supervisory board's thinking said.
"If Zetsche gets an extension until 2019, then by the time
he leaves, it's probably too late for some of that generation.
By focusing on the younger generation you have time to watch
them for the next six years, which is almost the length of a
development cycle of a vehicle."
As a result, Zetsche and the supervisory board now include
Ola Kaellenius and two other executives in their late 40s -
Markus Schaefer, head of manufacturing at Mercedes-Benz, and
Klaus Zehender head of procurement at Mercedes-Benz - as
potential "crown princes."
German daily Handelsblatt also reported on Wednesday that
Zehender and Schaefer were potential succession candidates.
The move effectively dims the CEO prospects of Daimler's
older guard - Bernhard, China boss Hubertus Troska and finance
chief Uebber - who will all be close to 60 in 2019.
Bernhard and Zetsche have both been on a recent charm
offensive with labour officials; both had clashed with unions in
the past over cost-cutting measures.
