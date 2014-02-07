FRANKFURT Feb 7 Daimler is open to
new ways of growing its business and has talked in the past to
Volkswagen, BMW and Fiat about
developing a common small car platform, Chief Executive Dieter
Zetsche said.
"When we were planning the current generation of front-wheel
drive vehicles we were entertaining a number of discussions with
BMW, with Fiat, with VW to check whether it makes sense to do
something together," Zetsche said on an analyst call on Friday.
Eventually, Daimler concluded that there was not much to be
gained from working with any of these rivals. The benefits from
working with a competitor were only marginal, he said.
When asked whether he was happy to leave Daimler's existing
strategy broadly unchanged, rather than considering more radical
steps during the remainder of his term in office, Zetsche
signalled he was open to considering broader strategic steps.
"If we were to just continue to do our homework, and not
develop more elements going forward, we definitely would fall
back," Zetsche, whose term runs until 2016, explained, adding he
was currently satisfied with Daimler's existing businesses.
"A very significant part of our task is strategic and to see
what kind of future challenges will develop and what
opportunities we see on the horizon, and try to further develop
our business," the 60-year old German explained.
"This is not the meeting today where we would announce
further building blocks of the further development of our
company, but of course there will be times when we will do
that."
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)