FRANKFURT Oct 5 Daimler's commercial
vehicles business plans to invest about $170 million over the
next two to three years in its plant in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The German company sees much potential in Argentina thanks
to the country's robust economic growth in recent years, Chief
Executive Dieter Zetsche said in a statement after a meeting
with Argentina President Cristina Kirchner.
The Buenos Aires plant, built in 1951 and named after
five-times Formula 1 champion Juan Manuel Fangio, was Daimler's
first factory outside Germany. The new investment will create
850 jobs, boosting the plant's workforce by 40 percent.
More than 200,000 Sprinter vans, 180,000 trucks and 100,000
buses have rolled off the assembly lines in Buenos Aires.
Daimler, the world's biggest truck manufacturer, operates
two other manufacturing sites in Latin America. It builds trucks
in Juiz de Fora and Sao Bernardo do Campo in Brazil.
(Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by David Goodman)