FRANKFURT Dec 19 Germany's Daimler
said it will receive up to a 5 percent stake in luxury sports
carmaker Aston Martin in exchange for supplying engines and
electronic components to the 100-year-old British firm.
Aston Martin will team up with the German car maker's
high-performance Mercedes-AMG GmbH division to develop a new
generation of bespoke V8 engines for its sports cars.
The deal will help Aston Martin, the only global luxury
carmaker not attached to a larger manufacturer, spread the cost
of developing new fuel-efficient vehicles.
Daimler will receive non-voting shares in Aston Martin,
owned by Kuwaiti and private equity investors, in several steps
as the technical partnership progresses, the companies said on
Thursday. They began negotiating the deal in July.
The two car makers also plan to cooperate on the supply of
electronic and electric components.
Daimler will get observer status on the Aston Martin
Holdings board as part of the deal.
Existing Aston Martin shareholders include Italian private
equity fund Investindustrial, Kuwait-based Adeem Investment and
Prime Wagon.
Aston Martin has struggled to fund the development of a
range of new vehicles while rivals like Bentley, which is owned
by Volkswagen, and Rolls Royce, which is owned by
BMW have the ability to draw on the resources of their
parent firms.
It reported a 9 percent fall in 2012 profit when it sold
around 3,800 cars, around 10 percent fewer than the previous
year.