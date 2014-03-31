March 31 Luxury sports car maker Aston Martin is
in discussions with Mercedes-Benz over building its first SUV
and hopes to have the SUV in showrooms within three to four
year, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.
An Aston Martin spokeswoman told Reuters that the automaker
does not have any such plans. "We do not currently have a plan
to add an SUV to the model line-up." She declined to elaborate
on product discussions. (link.reuters.com/wuz97v)
The FT said a possible SUV collaboration is one of a number
of potential areas of collaboration between Aston and Mercedes.
The paper cited people who declined to be identified.
"The parties are working to conclude the terms of an
additional cooperation for the supply of electric electronic
components," Mercedes-Benz, owned by Daimler AG told
Reuters.
Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche told Reuters in
January that the company would be open to sharing its GL
offroader platform with Aston Martin, and that would depend on
Aston's product plans.
Last year, Aston Martin teamed up with Daimler's
high-performance Mercedes-AMG GmbH division to develop a new
generation of bespoke V8 engines, and its Mercedes-Benz unit for
electronic components supply to the British firm.
Daimler in return took a non-voting stake of up to 5 percent
in the 100-year-old British firm, which achieved its greatest
fame with the 1963 launch of the DB5 sports car featured in
early James Bond movies.
