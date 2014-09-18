(Adds Google as having most permits, background from California
DMV)
Sept 18 California issued its first 29 permits
this week to three companies to test self-driving cars on public
roads, state officials said on Thursday.
Google Inc got permits for testing 25 adapted
Toyota Motor Corp Lexus SUVs, and two permits each went
to Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen AG's
Audi, said Bernard Soriano of the California Department of Motor
Vehicles.
Lexus, Mercedes-Benz and Audi are all luxury brand vehicles.
Soriano said Audi was the first to apply for the permits,
followed by Daimler and then Google. All the permits were issued
on Tuesday, the first day they were required by California,
which has the largest population of any U.S. state.
A few other automakers and first-tier automotive suppliers
are in the process of filing for the permits, said Soriano on
Thursday.
Autonomous car testing has been under way in California for
several years without the permits, but the state's legislature
has made permits a requirement for them to run on public roads.
Among the California requirements to get a permit is the
ability of test drivers to be able to take command of an
autonomous vehicle at any time.
Mercedes-Benz engineers will "teach" the autonomous cars how
to operate safely on U.S. roads using different methods than are
used in the testing and development of the cars in Germany,
according to officials at Daimler and Mercedes-Benz.
Daimler and Volkswagen are both based in Germany, and Goggle
is based in Silicon Valley in California.
Audi said it was the first automaker to obtain a license for
an autonomous car in Nevada, in 2012.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit; editing by Matthew
Lewis and David Gregorio)