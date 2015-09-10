* Cannot say yet whether talks will yield "concrete steps"
-CEO
* But cross shareholding possible - CEO
* Any stake purchase should not dilute shareholders - CEO
By Matthias Inverardi
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 10 Daimler
is in talks with BAIC Motor about allowing
the Chinese company to take a stake in the German carmaker,
although it remains unclear whether any deal will materialise,
Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said on Thursday.
If it did BAIC would become the third Chinese auto maker to
invest in a foreign car manufacturer, after Dongfeng Group
took a stake in PSA Peugeot Citroen and SAIC
Motor bought shares in General Motors.
Daimler already owns a 10 percent stake in BAIC, the
Hong-Kong listed unit of China's Beijing Automotive Group
, which co-owns a joint venture to produce
Mercedes-Benz passenger cars in China.
"We have said from the start that it could lead to a
cross-shareholding," Zetsche told Reuters on Thursday, saying he
cannot say yet whether "concrete steps" will result from the
discussions.
That would be up to the potential investor, the CEO added.
Any stake purchase by the Chinese manufacturer should be
fashioned in a way that does not dilute the interests of current
Daimler shareholders, Zetsche said, adding that the two sides
were discussing "possible mechanisms" to achieve that goal.
Daimler has in the past issued new shares to allow strategic
shareholders to buy a stake. In 2009 it increased its share
capital by 10 percent, allowing Abu Dhabi's Aabar Investments to
take a 9.1 percent stake.
Reuters reported last month that the Chinese manufacturer
was in talks with Daimler about taking a stake in the
Stuttgart-based company, citing sources with knowledge of the
matter.
Daimler and BAIC have deepened ties in recent years. In
December 2013, BAIC took a 51 percent stake in a China-based
manufacturing joint venture to produce the new Mercedes-Benz
C-Class and GLA offroader, while the German automaker took a 51
percent stake in a China sales organisation for Mercedes cars.
Daimler's largest shareholders are currently Renault-Nissan
with a 3.1 percent stake and Kuwait's
investment authority, which has 6.8 percent.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Andreas Cremer and
Edward Taylor; Editing by Thomas Atkins and Greg Mahlich)