BEIJING Jan 31 Daimler will sign a
deal in Germany on Friday to take a 10-20 percent stake in its
Chinese partner, BAIC Group, China's National
Business Daily newspaper said on Thursday.
BAIC, which is planning to take its subsidiary, BAIC Motor,
public in 2013 or 2014, will also increase its holding in its
50-50 venture with Daimler's Mercedes-Benz to 51 percent, the
newspaper said, citing unnamed people.
Sources told Reuters earlier in the month that Daimler wants
to take a 10 percent stake in BAIC and seek a board seat at BAIC
Motor.
BAIC and Daimler both declined to comment.
China is now the No. 3 market for Daimler's Mercedes-Benz
unit after the United States and Germany, but it trails BMW
and Volkswagen's luxury brand Audi.
Mercedes-Benz's sales in China climbed 4 percent to 206,150
cars in 2012, about half of what Audi delivered. BMW's sales
last year rose 41 percent to 326,444 cars.
(Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in
SHANGHAI; editing by Jonathan Standing)