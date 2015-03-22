BERLIN, March 22 Chinese automaker BAIC Motor
Corp Ltd plans to deepen its partnership with Daimler
AG by taking a 35 percent stake in the German firm's
Mercedes-Benz Leasing Co, they said in a joint statement on
Sunday.
BAIC Motor, the passenger car unit of state-owned Beijing
Automotive Group (BAIC) which listed in Hong Kong in
December, plans a capital increase to pay for the stake.
The deal, which still needs the approval of the authorities
and which will leave Daimler with a 65 percent stake, should be
completed at the end of the second or the start of the third
quarter, the statement said.
"With this, even more Chinese customers will be able to
fulfil their dream of a Mercedes-Benz car in future," said Xu
Heyi, chief of the BAIC Motor Corp.
Mercedes-Benz Leasing Co was established in 2012 as the
first car brand in China to lease vehicles to both individuals
and businesses, with one in four Daimler vehicles in China
leased or financed via a Daimler loan in 2014.
Daimler bought a 12 percent stake in BAIC Motor to boost its
China presence ahead of the IPO.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by Louise Heavens)