FRANKFURT Dec 1 Daimler will spend
about 100 million euros ($125 million) in coming years to
increase production of lithium-ion batteries in eastern Germany.
The German automaker said on Monday it will expand capacity
at Deutsche ACCUmotive, its battery-making division in Saxony as
it expects "high and steadily-growing demand" for electric-car
batteries.
The unit supplies batteries for the luxury Mercedes
division's hybrid S-Class, E-Class and C-Class models, Daimler
said.
Steps to increase battery output tie in with Daimler's plans
announced last month to phase out production of lithium-ion
battery cells at its second Saxony-based Li-Tec division by the
end of 2015.
Daimler aims to employ the bulk of Li-Tec's 250 workers at
Deutsche ACCUmotive.
The Stuttgart-based manufacturer in future plans to buy
battery cells for its 2016 electric Smart model from LG Chem
.
Asian makers of battery cells such as Samsung,
Panasonic and LG Chem are producing the cells at lower
costs, reaping benefits from scale effects as they're also
serving non-automotive industries, analysts said.
