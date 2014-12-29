(Corrects last paragraph to say company sold nearly 500,000 trucks in 2014, not more than 500,000)

FRANKFURT Dec 29 Daimler board member Wolfgang Bernhard said he does not expect a recovery in demand for trucks in emerging markets next year, despite low fuel prices, as the Stuttgart-based truck maker posted a 3-percent rise in deliveries in 2014.

"In the economically challenging markets we continue to see risks," Bernhard said about expectations for the trucks market in 2015.

"We will not see a jump in demand in Brazil, the risks outweigh the opportunities," he said in an interview released on Monday.

"I do not believe that short-term changes in the spot (fuel) prices will change the buying habits of our clients," Bernhard said, adding that so far low fuel prices had not boosted sales.

In 2014 Daimler was able to increase deliveries 3 percent to nearly 500,000 trucks, the company said, as a 19-percent rise in deliveries in countries belonging to the North American Free Trade Agreement helped to offset an 11-percent slump in Europe. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)