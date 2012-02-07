FRANKFURT Feb 7 The supervisory board of
German carmaker Daimler will extend in April the
contract of perennial chief-executive-in-waiting Wolfgang
Bernhard by another five years, a source told Reuters.
The 51 year-old, whose contract expires at the end of
February 2013, is currently head of manufacturing and
procurement at Daimler's passenger car division Mercedes-Benz
Cars and a member of the group management board.
Reuters reported in November that Daimler and Mercedes CEO
Dieter Zetsche had ruled out handing over the reins of the
luxury brand, disappointing some investors frustrated with
chronic underperformance compared with other German carmakers.
Daimler declined to comment on issues relating to the
supervisory board.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)