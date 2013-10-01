FRANKFURT Oct 1 Germany's Daimler plans to build a new car factory in Brazil, becoming the third German premium automaker to announce such plans within the past year.

The Stuttgart-based company said on Tuesday it would invest around 170 million euros ($230 million) to set up a shop in Iracemapolis near Sao Paulo, where it aims to manufacture up to 20,000 Mercedes-Benz C-Class and GLA cars annually.

"We will be localizing two highly attractive products with top Mercedes quality, for which we see great potential in the Brazilian premium segment," said Andreas Renschler, head of production and procurement at Mercedes-Benz Cars.

($1 = 0.7387 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner. Editing by Harro ten Wolde)