MUNICH Aug 24 Daimler said it was
cutting another 1,500 jobs at a trucks plant in Brazil in
response to a slump in demand in the country.
The affected employees at the Sao Bernardo do Campo factory
near Sao Paolo were notified on Friday, a spokesman for Daimler
said on Monday.
Brazil's truck market has been on the slide since early
2013, as a weak economy, high inflation and tough financing
conditions have curbed investments in commercial vehicles.
Daimler has cut about 3,000 jobs in Brazil in that time,
shrinking its workforce in the Latin American country to 11,854
by the end of June. It has more than 280,000 employees around
the world.
Earlier this month, the group said it still had about 2,000
excess workers at the Sao Bernardo do Campo plant, which had
been running at less than 60 percent of capacity.
Workers had rejected a proposal that offered to avoid job
cuts at the plant for a year in return for a 10 percent salary
cut, but the Daimler spokesman said negotiations with workers
could resume by early September.
(Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Maria Sheahan;
Editing by David Holmes)