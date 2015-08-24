(Adds workers declaring strike, union leader comment)
MUNICH Aug 24 Daimler said it was
cutting another 1,500 jobs at a plant that makes tricks in
Brazil in response to a slump in demand in the country, leading
workers to declare an open-ended strike at the factory.
The affected employees at the Sao Bernardo do Campo factory
near Sao Paolo were notified on Friday, a spokesman for Daimler
said on Monday. About 7,000 workers voted to strike at an
assembly on Monday, according to the local metalworkers' union.
Brazil's truck market has been on the slide since early
2013, as a weak economy, high inflation and tough financing
conditions have curbed investments in commercial vehicles.
Daimler has cut about 3,000 jobs in Brazil in that time,
shrinking its workforce in the Latin American country to 11,854
by the end of June. It has more than 280,000 employees around
the world.
Earlier this month, the group said it still had about 2,000
excess workers at the Sao Bernardo do Campo plant, which had
been running at less than 60 percent of capacity.
Workers had rejected a proposal that offered to avoid job
cuts at the plant for a year in return for a 10 percent salary
cut, but the Daimler spokesman said negotiations with workers
could resume by early September.
"This will be an intense process of struggle and our
mobilization will be fundamental. We will fight until the
company takes back its decision and everyone is working again,"
said Sergio Nobre a leader of the metalworkers union in the ABC
region outside of Sao Paulo, Brazil's biggest city.
(Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Additional reporting by Alberto
Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Holmes,
Bernard Orr)