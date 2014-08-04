BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance declared regular quarterly dividend of $0.375/shr
* Walgreens Boots Alliance says quarterly dividend increased year-over-year by 4.2 percent to $0.375 per share
Aug 4 Daimler :
* Says partnership deal, signed on July 31, sees Daimler supply electric/electronic components to Aston Martin
* Says is entitled to additional 1 percent non-voting stake in Aston Martin, taking Daimler's stake to 5 percent when exercised
April 20 Blackstone Group LP, the largest manager of private equity and real estate assets, reported a bigger-than-expected jump in quarterly earnings on Thursday after the Wall Street rally helped it realize record proceeds from sales of its holdings.