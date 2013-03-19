STUTTGART, Germany, March 19 Daimler
said its buses business, the only unit at the car and truck
company to post a loss last year, would become profitable again
in 2013 helped by rising demand in Brazil.
"We will increase revenue and vehicle sales in 2013, and we
will make a profit," Hartmut Schick, head of Daimler Buses said
in a statement.
The prospect of stricter emission rules introduced in Brazil
in early 2012 had prompted many customers there to bring forward
investment in buses and to then refrain from purchases.
While the business environment in Europe would "remain very
challenging", other important markets such as Brazil would
return to growth in 2013, the company added.
Daimler Buses last year lost 232 million euros ($301
million) before interest and tax, while its cars, trucks, vans
and financial services units posted profits.
($1 = 0.7717 euros)
(Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann; Writing by Ludwig Burger)