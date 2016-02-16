FRANKFURT Feb 16 Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche's contract was extended by three years on Tuesday, setting the stage for a younger generation of automotive managers to succeed him.

For Zetsche, it means keeping his job until December 31, 2019, Daimler said.

"With the contract extension we are securing the continuity at the top needed for sustainable success", Manfred Bischoff, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG said in a statement. "We are looking forward to continuing the excellent collaboration with Dieter Zetsche."

Zetsche's extension, may rule out trucks division head Wolfgang Bernhard, China boss Hubertus Troska and finance chief Bodo Uebber as potential successors. All three will be close to 60 years old in 2019, when Daimler will choose its next chief executive.

As a result, the role is likely to fall to a member of a younger generation of managers, including sales chief Ola Kaellenius and two other executives in their late forties: Markus Schaefer and Klaus Zehender, who run manufacturing and procurement respectively at Mercedes-Benz.

On Tuesday, Daimler also said Kaellenius, currently board member for sales and marketing for Mercedes-Benz would take on the job of head of research and development at Mercedes-Benz Cars from January 2017 onwards.

Zetsche's extension was expected and comes after the car and truck maker posted record profits and car sales in 2015. Zetsche has successfully turned around Mercedes-Benz during his decade as Chief Executive, following a disastrous merger with Chrysler.

