BERLIN Nov 24 German carmaker Daimler
would welcome a Chinese investor after taking a stake
in Beijing Automotive Group, though it has had no
sign that this will happen, Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said.
"We would welcome Chinese investment, although we're not
desperately looking for that, because it's better for us when
China is interested in our fate," Zetsche said during a panel
discussion in Berlin on Saturday.
"The reason is certainly not to look for more equity. We
rather have the opposite problem of very high equity in our
company."
Daimler is seeking to revive operations in China, where the
luxury car maker has fallen behind its German rivals BMW
and Volkswagen's Audi and fallen out with
its dealers.
The Stuttgart-based manufacturer and Beijing Auto BEJINS.UL
signed an agreement last week that will see Daimler take a 12
percent equity stake in BAIC Motor and two seats on the board.
Zetsche said on Saturday that a possible Chinese investor
would need to buy shares in the market, adding that "no other
transaction" would be involved.
"We don't know if that's going to happen," the CEO said.
