MUNICH Jan 30 Andreas Renschler, the former
Daimler executive who resigned unexpectedly earlier
this week, will not be able to join a competitor soon, Daimler
Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said on Thursday.
Renschler, head of manufacturing at Mercedes-Benz Cars until
his departure, is leaving Daimler of his own accord, Daimler had
said on Tuesday, in a move that tightens Zetsche's grip on the
company.
Responding to a question at an event in Munich about whether
he knew anything about a rival job offer for Renschler, Zetsche
said: "That is irrelevant to us as he will not work for a
competitor in the foreseeable future due to the arrangements in
his contract."
Earlier on Thursday, Stuttgarter Zeitung reported that
Volkswagen may have offered a job to Renschler,
citing comments made by VW Chairman Ferdinand Piech.
