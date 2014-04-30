FRANKFURT, April 30 Daimler Chief
Financial Officer Bodo Uebber said he did not see a sign of a
slowdown in car sales in China this year.
"In the area of passenger cars we see continued good growth
in China," Uebber said in response to a question about whether
there were signs of a slowdown.
Uebber said that demand for trucks has slowed in China, a
trend evident also in Russia.
In the first quarter, demand for trucks in Russia had fallen
by around 30 percent to 500 units, while passenger car sales
rose by 2,000 vehicles to 11,000.
Separately, Uebber said he expected currency headwinds of
around 1 billion euros ($1.38 billion) this year, adding that
Daimler has hedged itself for two thirds of that amount.
Overall Daimler continues to expect global passenger car
growth to be between 4 and 5 percent, but because of slower
growth in emerging markets global growth is seen at the lower
end of this range, Uebber said.
($1 = 0.7237 Euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Atkins)